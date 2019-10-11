Awareness film fest to show documentary on Guru Nanak

cities

A documentary on Guru Nanak will be screened at a film festival that raises awareness about various causes in society. The documentary will be screened at Awareness film festival in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 13, organisers said on Wednesday.

Film directors Jerry Krell and Adam Krell of Auteur Productions along with prominent religious leaders and authors will attend the opening screening. National Sikh Campaign (NSC), which has helped support this project, in a statement said, American public broadcaster PBS, will facilitate the showing of this documentary on 200 TV stations all over America in the coming months as Sikhs are celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism. Besides narrating the Guru’s history and key points of his teachings, the documentary features such prominent Sikh luminaries ranging from Grammy nominee Snatam Kaur, to the first Sikh mayor in the US, Mayor Ravi Bhalla of Hoboken New Jersey, to show how his positive legacy continues.

“The world has no clue about Guru Nanak and no one knows that he was ahead of his times. He advocated social and gender equality, exhorted people to respect all religions and sowed the seeds of interfaith understanding. These values are critically needed in the current times and this documentary is very timely, a wonderful gift to the world on his 550th birth-anniversary,” said Jerry Auteur, director and producer of the documentary.

Auteur Productions has made many documentaries on world religions and on health and they had traveled to India and Pakistan to shoot the original footage of gurdwaras related to Guru Nanak.

“We are thrilled that finally this documentary will be seen by people all across USA. Recent polls have shown there is total ignorance about Guru Nanak in the Western world. 550th celebration is the most appropriate time for us to educate the world,” said Rajwant Singh, co-founder and senior adviser of NSC.

