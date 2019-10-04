Awhad fails to file his nomination

cities

Though the city was abuzz with most prominent parties taking to the streets in a show of strength, most candidates could not manage to file their nominations form in time, apart from sitting BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar.

Though sitting NCP MLA, Jitendra Awhad, took out a huge procession, with NCP chief Sharad Pawar participating in it, when he reached the returning officer’s office, the time to file nominations was over. So far 64 candidates have filed 82 nomination forms, from across 18 constituencies, in Thane district.

