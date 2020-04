cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:21 IST

A day after a 32-year-old woman, who is Covid-19 positive, delivered a girl, the baby tested negative. The woman, a resident of Ghansoli, delivered the baby in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital on Monday. Vaishali Naik, who heads NMMC health department, said, “The first test is negative. We will have another test.”