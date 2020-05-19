Back to work, auto drivers in Ludhiana openly flout distancing norms

cities

Back to work after almost two months of curfew on Monday, autorickshaw drivers in Ludhiana were seen openly flouting social distancing norms and plying more than the permissible limit of passengers.

According to the guidelines issued by the administration, only two passengers can travel in an auto-rickshaw at a time apart from the driver but most autos were seen plying over six passengers in a go.

Not just that, many were openly fleecing passengers. For a ride from the bus stand to the railway station, autos were charging almost Rs 100.

‘NOT PROFITABLE’

Most drivers said that if they ply only two passengers at a time, they won’t be able save enough for incurring fuel and other expenses.

Prabhat Chander, 43, an auto rickshaw driver from Haibowal Kalan, said on normal days he earns around Rs 1,200 by working from 7am to 10pm. “Out of this, I am able to save only Rs 400 daily after deducting all the expenses. Today, I have just earned Rs 60 by ferrying three passengers in two trips since morning out of which, I will be able to save just Rs 20.”

He added, “As school, colleges, interstate bus service, regular passenger train service have not started, the number of persons who want to board three-wheeler was less today. “In the coming days, the availability of passengers will increase but as we are allowed to carry only two passengers at a time, I will have to make 30 trips in a day to earn same amount which I used to earn on normal days by carrying five to six passengers at a time in 10-12 trips,” he said while adding that the fuel expenses will increase and there will be less savings.

Chander has been driving a three-wheeler for the past 16 years and has never taken a break from his work. “We three-wheeler drivers work on Sundays also. Since March 22, when the curfew was announced, I have had no earnings in hand, no ration in the house. It had become difficult for me to meet the demands of my family. I am thankful to the social workers who served us food during these tough times,” he said.

Chander added that today when he learnt that auto-rickshaws are allowed to run, he prayed to the god and thanked him before resuming his work. “Although, I am earning less today but I am happy that I am at least earning something,” he said.

Ranjit, vice-president of the Ludhiana three-wheeler auto rickshaw union, said that they have handed over a memorandum to the office of deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal requesting him to increase the passenger fare for auto-rickshaws as carrying two passengers at a time with old fare will not work for them.