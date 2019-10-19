Badshahpur voters seek removal of toll, better schooling and healthcare

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 21:30 IST

Gurugram Voters in the developing constituency of Badshahpur said they will vote for leaders who will set up basic facilities in the area and most importantly, ensure the removal of the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

The Badshahpur assembly constituency has emerged as a major real estate hub in Delhi-NCR, with residential and commercial projects dotting the landscape along the Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, Southern Peripheral Road and the Dwarka Expressway.

While thousands of people have moved into the new projects, there has not been commensurate infrastructure development in these areas, say voters, due to which non-delivery of houses, removal of Kherki Daula toll plaza, provision of electricity, water and roads in the new sectors have become major poll issues. The dependence on private hospitals for healthcare and private schools for education are also taxing for the large rural and working-class population.

“We will vote for someone who promises to resolve urban problems. Shouting nationalist slogans will not ensure development. The toll plaza has made life impossible, while the government has only made promises,” said Pravin Malik, president of SARE Homes RWA in Sector 92.

Residents of Sector 37 C/D, where a large number of private colonies have come up, said that they were forced to organise a protest to highlight the poor condition of sector roads, lack of functional sewage system, regular waterlogging during monsoon and a lack of response from the authorities. “We have also interacted with candidates and told them about our plight. Residents will vote for the person who helps us,” said Pradeep Rahi, a resident and an activist.

Although the residents of developing sectors have faced problems, BJP leaders said that all the problems have resulted from the previous government’s policy of unchecked real estate growth. “Licences were issued without any thought by the Congress and the master plan was expanded thrice just to benefit from real estate. This has hit both the buyers and the real estate industry,” said GL Sharma, a senior BJP leader.

Rajesh Yadav, a Congress leader, hit out at the government for not delivering services. “The medical college announced by this government has remained on paper, a hospital for which land was acquired in Sector 67 has also not been developed. The government plans to give this hospital now to the private sector,” he said.

Voters alleged that constituting the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has complicated the scenario instead of accelerating development. “There is more confusion than clarity,” a senior corporate executive said.

Pollution is another problem that the constituents want the government to resolve, as it has started to hamper the business environment. A survey by an IT company a few months ago had revealed that employees were ready to relocate to other cities due to high pollution. “Vehicular and construction-related pollution have made life miserable for residents of the city. Many people had preferred Gurgaon to Delhi due to cleaner air and better quality of life, but these have vanished,” said Sonia Vaid, a resident of Sector 23.

Vivek Kamboj, who runs an NGO, said that the government must implement orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in letter and spirit to check pollution and also save the Badshahpur drain. “Measures must be taken to increase green cover and protect the Aravallis, but who wants to push and implement this agenda? All parties see the hills as real estate,” said Kamboj.

The failure to extend the Metro to Sohna Road and further towards Hero Honda Chowk have hit the locals hard. “The bus service in Badshahpur and Gurugram is inadequate. We have to depend on private cars or cabs. There is no concept of public transport in the city,” said Gaurav Wahi, who recently bought an apartment across Kherki Daula toll plaza.

BJP leaders, however, said that despite the problems, there has been developmental works in the area. “Traffic problems at Hero Honda Chowk and the entire expressway has been resolved. Sohna Road is being upgraded and several other projects are underway,” said Raman Malik, BJP spokesperson.

In a recent meeting with Sector 37 C/D residents, BJP candidate Manish Yadav had promised that he would start working for them soon after the results are declared. “If I get a chance to serve the people, I will start working from the next day,” he had said.

Congress candidate Kamalbir Singh promised, in his manifesto, that the Kherki Daula toll plaza would be removed within next six months if the Congress comes to power. “I have also promised to help resolve the housing issues and the traffic problem,” he said.

