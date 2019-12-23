e-paper
Bail plea of ex-IG, social activist and others rejected

Bail plea of ex-IG, social activist and others rejected

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW: Chief judicial magistrate (in-charge) Sudesh Kumar on Monday rejected the bail application of former inspector-general of UP Police, SR Darapuri and social activist, Sadaf Jafar and seven others who were arrested by the Lucknow police for allegedly inciting violence during the anti-CAA protests on December 19.

Darapuri and Jafar were held along with 150 other people when the protest turned violent at Parivartan Chowk.

On Monday, the bail application for nine people was moved in the CJM court. However, the court rejected them.

A large number of people were named in the FIR for December 19 violence. These included Sadaf Jafar, advocate Mohammad Shoaib, president of Rihai Manch, social activists Deepak Kabir and Darapuri.

“Sadaf was arrested along with other violent protesters near Parivartan Chowk. We have sufficient video evidence of her involvement in the protest on December 19,” said DP Kushwaha, SHO, Hazratganj police station.

Now, they will move high court to seek bail.

Earlier in the day, state Congress president Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ and Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Shukla Mona among others met Jafar in jail.

