Bailey bridge tower collapse: Panel directed to complete inquiry in four days

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE The panel formed to probe the Bailey bridge tower collapse incident on Friday, which killed two army jawans and injured at least nine others has been directed to complete the enquiry in four days and submit the findings to College of Military Engineering (EME ) commandant and southern command authorities.

An officer of the rank of colonel along with three other army officers who are experts in the combat engineering are part of inquiry panel instituted by Southern Command.

The panel will record statements of some of the junior commissioned officers (JCOs), non-commissioned officers (NCOs) and sappers in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the last rites of sapper BK Waghmode who died in the accident was performed at his native village Bharatgaon on Friday evening. Hundreds of villagers from the tehsil attended the funeral. Waghmode had married six months ago and is survived by his wife, mother and a younger brother. The sapper had joined the Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) in 2010.

