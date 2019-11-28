e-paper
Bajwa raises GST delay issue in Rajya Sabha

Nov 28, 2019
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Days after finance ministers (FMs) of Opposition-ruled states said that delay in GST compensation had shaken their confidence, Congress MP from Punjab Partap Singh Bajwa raised the issue in Rajya Sabha.

Flagging the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, Bajwa said that Punjab had not received GST compensation from August and this had strained the state finances.

“Punjab is facing serious financial issue. When the GST was brought, it was decided that all states will get GST compensation in a month’s time. Punjab has not received compensation for the months of August, September and October. We are now in the month of November,” the Congress MP said.

Bajwa quoted Punjab finance minister to drive home the point that the state had decided to be part of the GST regime in the highest interest of the nation. Further, the GST compensation to the tune of Rs 2,001 crore and other arrears of Rs 2,000 crore were due to Punjab.

He said the delay in payment by the Centre is grossly unfair given that Punjab is a small as well as a border state.

He urged the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ensure clearing of the dues at the earliest.

In a joint statement, the state finance ministers of Punjab, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala and Rajasthan had last week said that the compensation delay has shaken their confidence.

