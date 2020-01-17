e-paper
Home / Cities / Balaji temple head priest shot dead in Chitrakoot

Balaji temple head priest shot dead in Chitrakoot

Mahant Arjun Dass, 45, was shot twice on the head from close range and his driver Arvind was shot in the chest, said the police.

cities Updated: Jan 17, 2020 04:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
Head priest of the famous Balaji temple in Chitrakoot was shot dead late on Thursday evening. (Representative Image)
Head priest of the famous Balaji temple in Chitrakoot was shot dead late on Thursday evening. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Head priest of the famous Balaji temple in Chitrakoot was shot dead late on Thursday evening. His driver was also injured in the shootout. Sources said property dispute could be the reason for the killing.

Mahant Arjun Dass, 45, was shot twice on the head from close range and his driver Arvind was shot in the chest, said the police.

The two assailants, the police said, were hiding close to the temple. As the mahant came down with driver to visit the akhara, they began firing at them.

The assailants were last seen entering the Shamshan Ghat on a motorcycle.

Both of them were rushed to the district hospital where the mahant was declared dead.

SP, Chitrakoot, Ankit Mittal said an alert had been sounded and all exit points of the city sealed and vehicles were being checked.

Raising farm incomes may top budget agenda
Chinese efforts to push Pak’s stand on Valley met with stiff resistance
States to meet Centre on Census, NPR today
Living as a refugee in one’s own country
Pakistan’s nuclear black-market nailed in US indictment of 5 men
India’s first satellite of 2020 Gsat-30 successfully launched
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
