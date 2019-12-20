Baldi to head RERA in HP

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 22:55 IST

Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Shrikant Baldi will become the first chairman of the state’s Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA)—a statuatory body aimed to protect the interest of home buyers and keep check on the realtors. Baldi will assume charge after his retirement on December 31. The state government on Thursday issued a notification in this regard. Baldi, a 1985 batch IAS, was appointed chief secretary in September 2019. A high-level committee comprising Himachal Pradesh high court chief justice L Narayana Swamy had cleared Baldi’s name last week. Meanwhile, after Baldi’s retirement, the state government is likely to appoint 1986- batch IAS officer Anil Khachi as the new chief secretary.