Baltana couple among four fresh cases in Mohali take Covid-19 count to 222

Baltana couple among four fresh cases in Mohali take Covid-19 count to 222

cities Updated: Jun 21, 2020 19:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A couple from Baltana in Zirakpur are among four fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Mohali on Sunday. With this, the district’s tally of confirmed cases has reached 222, with 68 still active.

Besides the couple, both aged 60, a 42-year-old man from Govind Vihar in Baltana and a 40-year-old woman from Dera Bassi have also tested positive.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said all patients have been admitted to Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur, and their contact tracing is underway.

Meanwhile, 12 people, including eight from Mubarakpur and one from Dappar in Dera Bassi and three from Nayagaon, were discharged from hospital on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 151.

