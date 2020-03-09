Ban on DJ, limited guests at weddings among top directives for Kaithal village

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:56 IST

Kaithal’s Keorak village is all set to implement its own laws to cut unnecessary expenditures during social functions, which would come into effect from the next financial year.

The village heads have put blanket ban on DJ and liquor at weddings, while limiting the number of ‘baraatis’ (groom’s guests) to 21.

The elected members of panchayat in an assembly of about 300 people issued six directives to ‘protect’ the poor families of Keorak from unnecessary expenditures in celebrations and other social gatherings. However, there will be no restriction on the number of guests coming to the marriage functions of Keorak women.

Villagers attribute the reasons behind these extrajudicial diktats to ‘vulgar’ songs that are played during marriage functions and the free flow of alcohol.

Terming these the ‘root cause’ behind scuffles in weddings and considering it harmful for brotherhood and harmony, villagers say this move will prevent clashes besides reining in spending.

However, the decision to ban DJ in weddings of women of village will be left on the family of groom.

The village heads have also prohibited organisation of ‘kaaj’ or ‘barhi’ (public feast) ceremony stating that it is not reasonable to serve sweets and other eatables after death of elderly persons.

A ban has been imposed on distribution of printed invitation cards for weddings and other functions. It has been decided to bring WhatsApp, text messages and phone calls to use for the purpose. The village heads have also said no to the ‘shagun’ given to the groom by bride’s father during engagement ceremony.

“All these decisions have been taken unanimously at the gathering of about 300 people, with all villagers according their consent,” said Keorak sarpanch Balkar Singh Arya.

“These moves are in the favour of society — especially the poor — as from now on, there would be no need to spend on DJs, liquor and printing and distributing invitation cards during weddings,” he added.

On whether any penalty will be imposed if anyone flouts these diktats, the sarpanch said, “We don’t think anybody would oppose the move. However, we have called another meeting in the last week of April to form a committee of villagers to monitor the implementation of these decisions.”

On asked if the decisions taken by 300 people could be implemented in the village which has a population of around 22,000, Kaithal additional deputy commissioner Satyender Duhan said, “The panchayat can independently implement the decisions taken unanimously by the villagers, but it cannot force anybody to follow them. If anybody does not want to follow these directives, he/she is free to approach the district administration anytime.”

About Keorak village

This village of 22,000 people has been adopted by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Dominated by Gurjar community, Keorak is one of the biggest villages of the state and holds major political significance in the Kaithal assembly segment.