Banned Punjabi movie ‘Shooter’ leaked on Internet

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:13 IST

Banned by the state government, Shooter, a Punjabi movie glorifying the life of slain gangster Sukha Kahlwan, has been leaked on Internet.

Scores of links offering online streaming of movie are making rounds on social media sites, where thousands of people have already viewed it.

The movie was banned by the state government before its scheduled release on February 11. An FIR was also registered against the producers of the movie at Mohali. The film was also banned in Haryana later.

Advocate HC Arora, who had written to the state government to impose a ban on the movie, alleged that the leak is a deliberate attempt by its producers to promote the film.

“It appears to be a deliberate attempt to take the movie to the people across the world. It is a breach of the government’s order imposing the ban on the movie. An FIR should be registered against its producers,” he added, “According to Section 7 of Cinematography Act, exhibition of such a film attracts prosecution which may result into imprisonment of its producers for three years,” he added.

Gurpyar Singh alias Guri, one of the producers of movie, said, “We have invested a great amount of money on the movie and its leak is going to inflict a big loss on us. We were hopeful that we will get the approval to release the movie after the ongoing curfew.”

“We will get the movie links deleted from the Internet. We will take action against those responsible for the leak. We will post about it on social media account of Jayy Randhawa, the actor who played the role of the gangster in the movie,” he added.