Banners with gun, booze cover Student Centre wall as PU council president celebrates win

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:38 IST

Gathered at the Student Centre to celebrate their win in the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC), the Students’ Organisation of India courted controversy on Wednesday.

As Punjabi singer R Nait joined the newly elected PUCSC president Chetan Chaudhary and other SOI leaders foe a cake-cutting ceremony, two banners promoting his upcoming song “Lootera” were put on display at the venue.

The banners showed the singer holding a gun while liquor bottles could also be seen in the background. His songs were also played during the event.

In May this year, dean students’ welfare (DSW) Emanual Nahar had issued a notice to all hostel wardens as well as the student council, banning songs that promote vulgarity, alcohol and weapons. The notice, which was issued after a college teacher wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, had also advised the student council not to invite artistes who use offensive lyrics in their songs.

Admitting the party had invited the singer, SOI senior leader Vicky Middukhera said: “We had taken the permission. We had not seen the banners earlier. They were removed later on. We do not promote alcoholism and use of weapons.”

Chaudhary, too, said that he had no information about the banners. “We are completely against drug abuse,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nahar said the permission was given just for the cake-cutting ceremony.

“I will look into the issue on Thursday,” he said.

