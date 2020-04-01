Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana defers elections in district courts/HC

chandigarh

Apr 01, 2020

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) on Tuesday decided to defer the elections of Bar associations in districts of both the states and Chandigarh and high court. The elections which were to take place on April 17, have been put on hold indefinitely.

The executive committee of BCPH met through video conferencing and also discussed setting up of a fund to help needy advocates in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. However, it was decided that it would be considered at a later stage if lockdown continues.

It also decided to request governments of Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh to constitute a committee to provide medical aid to lawyers, if need be. It also requested lawyers to volunteer for helping the weaker and vulnerable sections in all possible means.