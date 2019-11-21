Barber steals ₹1.10 lakh from salon drawer, booked

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:35 IST

PUNE The Sangvi police on Wednesday lodged a theft case against a salon employee for cheating his employer of ₹1.10 lakh on Monday.

The complaint was lodged by the salon owner, Ali Rafique Salmani (32), and the accused has been identified as Sadarat Ali, who worked as a barber at the shop. According to the police, the suspect decamped with the cash kept in a drawer.

Inspector Dnyaneshwar Sable of Sangvi police station said, “The accused has been working as a barber at the salon for few months and had won over the confidence of the owner. He took advantage of the faith reposed by his employer and fled with the cash.”

Efforts are on to nab the accused and a detection branch team will soon be sent to Uttar Pradesh, the accused home state, to nab the accused. A case has been registered under Section 380 of Indian Penal Code at Sangvi police station.