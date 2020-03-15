Bargari sacrilege:Sikh bodies demonstrate outside Cong Patti MLA’s residence seeking justice

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 21:53 IST

Members of various Sikh bodies under the banner of Alliance of Sikh Organizations on Sunday held a demonstration outside the residence of Congress MLA from Patti, Harminder Singh Gill, seeking justice in Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan police firing that claimed lives of two Sikh protesters in 2015.

Led by Sukhdev Singh Phagwara, the Sikh activists sat in front of the road outside Gill’s residence at Ranjit Avenue here. They were accompanied by ragis (gurbani exponents), who performed kirtan of gurbani ‘shabads’ that targeted rulers for showing cruelties to towards their subjects.

Interestingly, Gill opened gate of his house and listened to kirtan and five questions raised by Phagwara about the role of the state government in allegedly sparing those guilty in the case.

The Sikh leader said, “It is unfortunate that the state government has not taken any action against the masterminds of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. Nor any action has been taken against those behind firing at protesters at Behbal Kalan and Kotakpura. We are hoping that Gill, who has been president of All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF), would raise the issue with his government.”

Issues of pendency of justice in Maur Bomb case, blasphemy by Dera Sirsa chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Nakodar killing were also raised by the protesters.

Replying to them, Gill said, “We are Sikh first before anything else. I agree the justice has not been delivered in these cases. I have raised these issues many times in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. I will again convey your demands to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.”