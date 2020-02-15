e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Barnala, Fazilka, Moga and Ludhiana rural get new SSPs

Barnala, Fazilka, Moga and Ludhiana rural get new SSPs

RESHUFFLE 13 IPS, 18 PPS officers transferred in Punjab; AS Rai posted as ADGP, NRI affairs, while Vibhu Raj is IG, Vigilance Bureau

chandigarh Updated: Feb 15, 2020 13:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has transferred 13 Indian Police Service and 18 Punjab Police Service officers.

According to the orders issued on Friday, additional director general of police (human resource development) AS Rai will now hold the charge of non-resident Indian (NRI) affairs, while ADGP SS Shrivastva will hold the additional charge of HRD.

Inspector general Vibhu Raj, who holds the charge of the modernisation wing, has been posted as IG, Vigilance Bureau, whereas Shive Verma, will now be the IG, intelligence.

SK Singh, who was under transfer as IG, crime, will now be IG, community affairs.

Deputy inspector general, law and order, Gurpreet Singh Gill will hold the charge of DIG, community affairs.

Barnala senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh has been posted as the Fazilka SSP in place of Vivek Sheel Soni, who has been transferred as the SSP, Ludhiana rural, in place of Sandeep Goyal.

Goyal will be the Barnala police chief.

PPS officer Harmanbir Singh Gill, who was available for posting after his deputation as regional passport officer in Jalandhar, will now be the Moga SSP. Gill is the brother of Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa.

Moga SSP Amarjit Singh Bajwa has been posted as the assistant inspector general (AIG), Vigilance Bureau.

top news
‘Grave consequences’: Sena after US removes India from developing countries’ list
‘Grave consequences’: Sena after US removes India from developing countries’ list
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment
‘We’re honouring them’: Sisodia on criticism over oath-taking invitation to teachers
‘We’re honouring them’: Sisodia on criticism over oath-taking invitation to teachers
J-K leader Shah Faesal booked under Public Safety Act
J-K leader Shah Faesal booked under Public Safety Act
Motorola Razr first look: It’s coming to India soon
Motorola Razr first look: It’s coming to India soon
Man proposes to partner on V-day inside newly inaugurated Kolkata metro
Man proposes to partner on V-day inside newly inaugurated Kolkata metro
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
‘He’s street-smart’: Akhtar names India player who should never be dropped
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
Impact of domestic cricket surfaces after Pujara stands tall on green pitch
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News