Barnala, Fazilka, Moga and Ludhiana rural get new SSPs

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 13:14 IST

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government has transferred 13 Indian Police Service and 18 Punjab Police Service officers.

According to the orders issued on Friday, additional director general of police (human resource development) AS Rai will now hold the charge of non-resident Indian (NRI) affairs, while ADGP SS Shrivastva will hold the additional charge of HRD.

Inspector general Vibhu Raj, who holds the charge of the modernisation wing, has been posted as IG, Vigilance Bureau, whereas Shive Verma, will now be the IG, intelligence.

SK Singh, who was under transfer as IG, crime, will now be IG, community affairs.

Deputy inspector general, law and order, Gurpreet Singh Gill will hold the charge of DIG, community affairs.

Barnala senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh has been posted as the Fazilka SSP in place of Vivek Sheel Soni, who has been transferred as the SSP, Ludhiana rural, in place of Sandeep Goyal.

Goyal will be the Barnala police chief.

PPS officer Harmanbir Singh Gill, who was available for posting after his deputation as regional passport officer in Jalandhar, will now be the Moga SSP. Gill is the brother of Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa.

Moga SSP Amarjit Singh Bajwa has been posted as the assistant inspector general (AIG), Vigilance Bureau.