Baroda bypoll: Congress files complaint against Jind DIG for campaigning in favour of BJP candidate

In his complaint, Mukesh Kumar, election agent to Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal, said Jind DIG is campaigning in favour of Yogeshwar Dutt in violation of services and conduct rules governing him, thereby, committing sheer and blatant violation of model code of conduct.

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

The Congress on Sunday filed a complaint against Jind deputy inspector general of police (DIG) OP Narwal for ‘campaigning in favour of BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt’ with the returning officer for the Baroda by election.

In his complaint, Mukesh Kumar, election agent to Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal, said Jind DIG OP Narwal, who hails from Kathura village of the constituency, is campaigning in favour of Yogeshwar Dutt in violation of services and conduct rules governing him, thereby, committing sheer and blatant violation of model code of conduct.

“Besides physical campaigning, he is threatening and canvassing on mobile phones to woo the voters and villagers. He is doing so on the behest of the Haryana chief minister and home minister. In view of this, a strict action should be taken against him,” the complainant added.

Jind DIG OP Narwal could not be reached for a comment.

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020 Live Score: KKR keep playoffs hopes alive with 60-run win over RR
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
