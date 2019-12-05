e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Battery-operated carts in Sec-17 Plaza from January

chandigarh Updated: Dec 05, 2019 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Ten battery-operated carts will be available for free rides in Sector 17 plaza from next month.

Officials of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) reviewed the project on Wednesday and the issue will be discussed during the board of directors meeting to be chaired by adviser Manoj Parida.

CSCL CEO KK Yadav said the carts are expected to reach by December end and the service will be made functional from January first week. “While all carts are ready, there was some designing issues as we wanted some city insignia or Le Corbuiser’s symbols on the carts. Our team will visit the supplier later this week and finalise it,” said Yadav.

Jalandhar based Satluj Motors has been awarded the contract for supplying 10 such carts at a cost of ₹4.3 crore.

Yadav said that rides will be free of cost but priority will be given to senior citizens and physically challenged. Each cart has a sitting capacity of 9 persons including the driver. He said that vehicles will be available near the plaza fountain.

According to officials, these carts are part of the UTs plan to revive the plaza market. The CSCL might increase the number of carts in future, said officials dealing with the project.

Sector 17 traders have welcomed the move and say that such initiatives will restore the glory of city’s oldest market.

tags
top news
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News