Battery-operated carts in Sec-17 Plaza from January

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 00:48 IST

Ten battery-operated carts will be available for free rides in Sector 17 plaza from next month.

Officials of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) reviewed the project on Wednesday and the issue will be discussed during the board of directors meeting to be chaired by adviser Manoj Parida.

CSCL CEO KK Yadav said the carts are expected to reach by December end and the service will be made functional from January first week. “While all carts are ready, there was some designing issues as we wanted some city insignia or Le Corbuiser’s symbols on the carts. Our team will visit the supplier later this week and finalise it,” said Yadav.

Jalandhar based Satluj Motors has been awarded the contract for supplying 10 such carts at a cost of ₹4.3 crore.

Yadav said that rides will be free of cost but priority will be given to senior citizens and physically challenged. Each cart has a sitting capacity of 9 persons including the driver. He said that vehicles will be available near the plaza fountain.

According to officials, these carts are part of the UTs plan to revive the plaza market. The CSCL might increase the number of carts in future, said officials dealing with the project.

Sector 17 traders have welcomed the move and say that such initiatives will restore the glory of city’s oldest market.