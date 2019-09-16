BDS seats go vacant for 6th year in a row as dentists reman underpaid

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:01 IST

For the sixth year in row, private dental colleges in the state have failed to fill their sanctioned BDS seats, with almost every second seat vacant; of 850 seats in nine private colleges, 355 are vacant (42%). Only six colleges of 15 have filled their seats, even after four rounds of counselling (a stray vacancy round concluded on Sunday), and relaxation in admission criteria. Last year, 201 BDS seats remained vacant, while in 2017, 275 seats went a-begging. In years before this, the number of vacant seats was even higher.

The dismal scenario is the result of little or no placements and low pay. Nearly 800 dentists who graduate from state dental colleges annually have no industry to hire them. Most of them end up joining their seniors or faculty members in practice, earning as little as ₹5,000 a month.

The market demands that they set up their own clinics, which demands between ₹12 lakh and ₹14 lakh in initial capital. This can require 4-5 years to pay off, even as most BDS graduates spend around ₹16 lakh on their course in private colleges.

“Due to lack of placements, a large number of medical students do not opt for dental courses. There is almost no job opportunity in the government sector; pay in private sector is low,” says Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), adding, “Competition is tough for newcomers. Rural populace is unaware and not worried about dental treatment, so doctors prefer to work in urban areas.”

Dashmesh Dental College, Faridkot, principal Dr SPS Sodhi, who is also a member of Punjab Dental Council, admitted to the downward trend in admission to BDS courses in the state. “Migration is a big reason, as many medical students are moving abroad even after completing Class-12 for diploma courses related to the field.”

“Government hospitals have only one post of dentist, which is not sufficient. There are no super-specialists in any civil hospital. I have proposed to the government to create five posts of specialist doctors in its hospitals. This will create jobs in the government sector and increase the quality of the treatment,” he added.

A BDS, Dr Japjot Singh, who is working at a private clinic on a salary of ₹5,000 per month, said, “After spending ₹16 lakh on my course, I am getting nothing in return. There are jobs in other cities that offer up to ₹15,000, but then the cost of living also increases.”

Now, a majority of the BDS graduates are doing menial jobs as they prepare to move abroad. An option is Canada, for which aspirants have to crack the mandatory National Dental Examining Board (NDEB) certification exam.

Dr Nasreen Kataria, 29, who completed her BDS degree from a private college in Sunam in 2014, said. “I chose BDS over MBBS as it was my passion. Unfortunately, dentists get lowest-paid job opportunities in India. The first job I got at a charitable hospital paid ₹5,000 per month.”

She added, “I moved to Canada in 2016. Dentistry is a highly-rated and highly-paid profession here. I am preparing to crack the licensing exam, while working at a store.”

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 01:01 IST