Beggar hit by optician’s car in Kondhwa dies in hospital

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 20:44 IST

PUNE: A physically challenged beggar who was hit by a car in the late hours of Sunday in Kondhwa Khurd, passed away in hospital, following the accident. The car driver was arrested by local police and is out on bail after a local court hearing on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeevan Sadashiv Ganage, 55, a resident of Kondhwa-Khurd, according to the police.

The arrested man has been identified as optician, Haseeb Aziz Rangrez, 45, a resident of Bhagyoday nagar, Kondhwa, who owns a shop in Hadapsar.

The incident happened at 9pm on Sunday night, when Ganage was walking near Kamela chowk in Kondhwa.

“He was heading from Kondhwa to Hadapsar and was taking a turn when Ganage was crossing the road and got hit. The man took him to the hospital and helped with the procedures and waited till the police came. He readily confessed that the man was hit by his car. He also waited till we traced the deceased’s family. The court granted him bail,” said assistant sub inspector Pratap Doiphode of Kondhwa police station.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 119/177 and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Kondhwa police station against Rangrez.