100 new police stations to be set up at 200 crore: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Oct 21, 2024 03:14 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that 100 new police stations would be established in the state, while 10,000 police quarters would be constructed by 2025.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

Siddaramaiah was speaking at the police remembrance day where he paid homage to 216 policemen who laid down their lives in line of their duty in the country including 12 in Karnataka. "It is the government's duty to provide houses for policemen. We will build 10,000 residential quarters by 2025 for which 2,000 crore has been allocated," the CM said.

He added that 100 new police stations will be built for which 200 crore has been sanctioned. The Chief Minister also announced opening seven new public schools and promised setting up more such institutions in the coming years. Underscoring the importance of law and order to maintain peace in society, Siddaramaiah said peaceful society attracts investment, creates more job opportunities, increases per capita income and improves the economy.

(Also Read: 'Home, but horrified': Masked man stalks Bengaluru tourists for four hours across multiple metro stations

To curb unlawful activities and for quick response in the event of accidents, 200 vehicles are patrolling Highways and 6,000 CCTV cameras are used for monitoring public spaces, he informed the gathering.

On the occasion, the CM assured the policemen that the state government will provide all the facilities to them to discharge their duties.

(Also Read: 'Taxes like Europe, services like Somalia': Bengaluru rains trigger wave of public outrage)

Recently, on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that all residential schools in the state will be renamed 'Maharshi Valmiki Residential Schools.

"All Govt residential schools in Karnataka will be renamed as Maharshi Valmiki residential schools. No other BJP ruling state brought the amendment to reserve the SCP and TSP for the community which it belongs to, BJP only talks about equality without doing anything to implement it," he said.

Follow Us On