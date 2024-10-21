'Home, but horrified': Masked man stalks Bengaluru tourists for four hours across multiple metro stations

On a recent day trip to Bengaluru, a group of friends encountered a terrifying ordeal when they were stalked by a man for several hours while navigating the city’s metro system. Representational Image

A Reddit user shared the incident on Sunday, recounting how the trio—two women and one man—arrived at Majestic metro station to switch to the purple line and how they noticed a tall man giving them unsettling looks.

After boarding the metro, the man followed them, with the women in the women’s compartment and the man in a unisex compartment. Upon reaching Cubbon Park Metro station, one of the women noticed the stalker glaring at them with what was described as "rabid" eyes before he exited the station, the user wrote.

Hoping the man had left, they moved to the road level, only to find him waiting under a shelter from the rain. He continued watching them, and as they tried to walk toward a park, the man followed, raising the group’s fears. Spotting an auto-rickshaw, they ran towards it while the man closely observed them. After getting in, the man crossed their path, continuing to stare at them. As they attempted to take a photo, he put on a mask, obscuring his identity. They then drove to Church Street.

(Also Read: Bengaluru rains: School buses seen stranded amid heavy downpour, parents slam 'last-minute' school closure)

Read about the incident here:

Stalked

byu/TheGuywholikescheez inbangalore

However, they saw the man again outside the MG Road metro station. Seeking help, the trio ran into a bookstore and explained the situation to the owner, who attempted to confront the stalker, but the man had already disappeared.

'Home, but horrified'

“The three of us are now home, but we're still absolutely horrified of the incident. I know for a fact that many women go through this, but seriously, what are you supposed to do in a scenario like this? We were so scared that all we thought of doing was retreating. How do you deal with such people of they follow you across entire portions of the city?” the user further wrote.

He said that the man stalked them from 3pm till 7pm across multiple metro stations.

(Also Read: Bengaluru rain updates: Silk Board junction turns into a river, ORR sees ‘worst deluge’. Videos)