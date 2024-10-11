Bengaluru Metro honors Ratan Tata with stunning art at Kempegowda station-Majestic

Bengaluru Metro paid a heartfelt tribute to the late business tycoon Ratan Tata with a stunning rangoli art display at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station in the city. The artwork, created by internationally renowned rangoli artist Akshay Jalihal, honors Tata’s legacy.(X/BMRCL)

Check out the art here:

Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night. Tata, who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights.

A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, he breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm. He was admitted to the hospital for the past few days.

In a statement, Tata's family said, "We, his brothers, sisters, and family take solace and comfort in the outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity and purpose will continue to inspire future generations."

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on social media platform X, condoled the death of Tata saying he was "extremely pained by his passing away".

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, in a post on X, wrote, "The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P."

Earlier in the week on Monday, Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, had asserted that there was no cause for concern regarding his health and he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions amid reports of his admission in a hospital.

(With PTI inputs)