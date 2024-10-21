'Taxes like Europe, services like Somalia': Bengaluru rains trigger wave of public outrage

As heavy rains lashed Bengaluru once again, flooding streets and throwing normal life into disarray, frustrated residents took to social media to express their anger at the civic authorities. Vehicles move on a waterlogged road after heavy rain, in Bengaluru, Monday, (PTI)

From waterlogged streets to paralysed traffic, the deluge has triggered a wave of public outrage, with many slamming the government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to manage the city’s infrastructure.

One user on X, previously known as Twitter, sarcastically commented on the mismatch between taxes and services in the city, posting, “Taxes like Europe, services like Somalia”.

The situation seemed especially dire in areas like Ejipura, where another resident shared a photo of a flooded street, describing it as a “new river.” The post read, “A New River across Ejipura this morning. Absolute incompetence from BBMP and the government. Not sure what they expect public to do? Probably keep a life jacket kit while stepping out of home!"

Old Bengaluru unaffected?

Yet, not all parts of the city were affected. Residents of Old Bengaluru shared their relief as their neighborhoods remained relatively unaffected by the downpour.

One user wrote, "Not a single road is flooded in Basavanagudi Vidyapeeta region. Old Bengaluru region is always the best!!! Established 130 years ago, one of the best aspects of the North-Western part of Bangalore city (including Malleshwarm, Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Sadashivanagar, and Seshadripurum) is that it never gets waterlogged!"

Take a moment to thank

Amid the flood of complaints, a few users took a moment to acknowledge the efforts of the city’s traffic police. One resident tweeted their appreciation with a picture of a policeman clearing clogged drains near KR Market, saying, "Appreciations to the efforts by @blrcitytraffic and @BlrCityPolice to manage the traffic during rains. Let's take a moment to thank them."

