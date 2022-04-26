2 FASTag 2 Furious: How Bengaluru Police solved a ₹1 crore robbery case
The Bengaluru Police have solved a ₹1 crore robbery case using FASTag details of the accused’s car. The cops solved a robbery that took place in Mandanayakanahalli on March 11 using FASTag details of the accused’s car which led the cops to their doorstep.
The police have arrested ten members of the Kerala gang who are reportedly linked to notorious robber Kodali Sreedharan, who is known for robbing hawala operators on highways.
A leading daily reported that the ten members of the gang had planned the robbery meticulously, having done their homework on the victims and having followed them from Hubbali to Bengaluru. They reportedly attacked a vehicle carrying five employees working in a private finance firm after they collected cash from various customers and were driving near the NICE Road junction at Madanayakanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Reports said the miscreates successfully looted all the money, which amounted to about Rs. 1 crore and even confiscated the victim’s mobile phones and car. Abandoning the victim’s car near Bellur, the miscreants reportedly crossed two state borders by changing the number plates of their car. Reports said the miscreants swapped a number plate with a Karnataka registration number to a Kerala registration number after crossing the Karnataka border.
The Bengaluru Rural district police then formed two special teams under additional superintendent of police Lakshmi Ganesh to investigate the case. Police reportedly combed through more than 250 CCTV cameras till Kerala's Ernakulam but could not track the accused. However, they soon found that the miscreants had used the FASTag lane through all the toll plazas on their way. Tracking their details through FASTag, the police was able to identify the accused and landed at their doorstep.
The miscreants have been identified as 48-year-old Rajiv P K, 26-year-old Vishnulal, 34-year-old Sanal T C, 28-year-olds Akhil and Jaseen Faris, 33-year-old Sanaf P, 31-year-old Sameer S, 21-year-old Sainulla Habidi, 25-year-olds Shafeeq A P and Ramsheed alias Muttaf.
The police have reportedly retrieved cash worth Rs. 9.7 lakh and two SUVs from them. Police have told media that Sreedharan is the main suspect in the case and that he is still on the run. They also suspect that the remaining Rs. 90 lakh is with him.
-
Kumar Vishwas approaches Punjab and Haryana HC for quashing FIR
Former Aam Aadmi Party leader and poet Kumar Vishwas has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking the quashing of a first information report (FIR) registered by Punjab Police in Rupnagar on April 12. It was also alleged that Vishwas made statements during the course of the recent Punjab elections to create unrest and communal instability. “The FIR has been registered to wreck vengeance against political opponents,” the plea said.
-
SC agrees to list pleas against hijab ban in educational institutions
Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora on Tuesday mentioned in the Supreme Court appeals against Karnataka High Court order upholding hijab ban in educational institutions. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked her to wait for two days and said that Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi will list it soon. Various petitioners have approached the apex court challenging the Karnataka High Court order upholding the Karnataka government's order which directs strict enforcement of schools and colleges' uniform rules.
-
Coal shortage likely to worsen, spark bigger power crisis in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is likely to face a bigger electricity crisis as the backup coal stocks for thermal power plants have started depleting in April months before the onset of Monsoon, state energy department officials said. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj said thermal plants were unable to maintain the coal stocks as per the norms.
-
Man dies after brawl over bill at pub in Noida mall
A 30-year-old man allegedly died after Brajesh got injured in a brawl over bill payment at a pub in a Noida's Gardens Galleria mall. Officials said Tuesday that the incident occurred late last night at the Lost Lemons restro-bar. The deceased has been identified as Brajesh, who hailed from Bihar. Brajesh received serious injuries. Gardens Galleria comes under Sector 39 police station limits.
-
Brother, sister among 3 killed as truck hits motorcycle in Punjab’s Abohar
A brother and a sister were among three people crushed to death by an oil tanker at Abohar in Fazilka district of Punjab on Tuesday. All three died on the spot. The bodies were sent to the local civil hospital and the police began investigation into the incident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics