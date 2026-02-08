20-year-old Manipuri beautician killed after being run over by BMTC bus in Bengaluru: Report

A 20-year-old beautician from Manipur was killed after being run over by a BMTC electric bus near KR Pura railway station on Friday morning, marking yet another fatal accident involving city buses in Bengaluru. The victim, identified as Hannah Inka, was living in Marathahalli at the time of the incident, police said. The latest incident in Bengaluru adds to a worrying trend of fatal accidents involving city buses. (PTI)

The accident took place at around 9:30 am when Hannah was travelling as a pillion rider on a gearless scooter driven by her cousin, Chun Sabha Inka. According to the police, a BMTC electric bus rammed into the scooter from behind, causing both riders to be thrown onto the road, reported The Times of India.

While Chun Sabha Inka fell to the left side of the road, Hannah was flung to the right. A senior police officer said the front wheel of the bus ran over Hannah, leaving her with critical injuries. She was immediately taken to the KR Pura government hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the report stated.

The bus driver, Chandrakanth, was taken into custody and later arrested. Police have registered a case against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 106, which deals with causing death due to negligence, and 281, relating to rash and negligent driving. The electric bus involved in the accident has been seized for further investigation.

The incident has once again drawn attention to a spate of fatal accidents involving BMTC buses in recent months. In October 2025, a 58-year-old woman was killed in Vijayanagar after being hit by a BMTC electric bus while crossing the road near a bus stop. She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

In August 2025, a 37-year-old software engineer lost his life in Sanjaynagar when his scooter was involved in a collision with a BMTC bus as he stepped out to buy breakfast for his family. The same month, a 10-year-old schoolgirl was killed on Kogilu Main Road in Yelahanka after falling from a two-wheeler and coming under the rear wheels of a city bus.

Earlier, in July 2025, an electric bus crashed into a roadside canteen in the Peenya Industrial Area, killing a woman and injuring four others after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

Police said investigations into Friday’s accident are ongoing, even as concerns grow over road safety and the operation of heavy vehicles in crowded urban areas.