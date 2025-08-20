Bengaluru techie killed in BMTC bus accident while out to buy breakfast for sick family: Report

In a heart-breaking incident on Tuesday morning, a 37-year-old software professional lost his life after a fatal collision involving a BMTC bus in Sanjaynagar, North Bengaluru. A Bengaluru techie was killed in a road accident. (File)

The victim, identified as Roshan, a resident of AECS Layout, had stepped out around 11 am to pick up breakfast for his ailing wife and child. He had barely travelled a few hundred metres from his home on a gearless scooter when the accident occurred near the Vaibhav Theatre junction, according to police, reported The Times of India.

As he attempted to overtake a car from the right side, Roshan lost balance and fell close to a BMTC bus that was moving nearby. Though the vehicle was reportedly travelling at a slow speed, he was run over by the rear wheels. Police said Roshan sustained severe internal injuries and died shortly after, as per the report.

The driver of the bus, Kallappa, has been charged with causing death due to negligence and was released later on station bail. Roshan, originally from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, leaves behind his wife, 18-month-old child and parents.

A senior traffic official emphasized the dangers of riding too close to large vehicles. Even a minor brush or misjudgement near a heavy vehicle can be deadly, he said. Citing a similar accident last week in Roopena Agrahara, where another young rider lost his life under a BMTC bus after clipping an autorickshaw, the officer urged two-wheeler riders to maintain safe distances and avoid risky overtaking.

