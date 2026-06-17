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Instagram love turns tragic: 27-yr-old man strangles live-in partner to death in Bengaluru, arrested

On Saturday night, both allegedly consumed liquor and got into a quarrel. During the argument, the accused strangled the woman

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 11:00 am IST
By Coovercolly Indresh
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A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman over an argument inside their rented accommodation in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the couple were at their home on Saturday when an argument broke out between them. (Representative file photo)

Investigators identified the accused as Sharath, a native of Sakaleshapura. The woman, 20, was also from Sakaleshapura. Police said the two became acquainted through Instagram about a year ago. Soon after, they lived together in a rented house in Bengaluru for about 6 months.

According to police, the couple were at their home on Saturday when an argument broke out between them.

Investigators believe the dispute escalated, and Sharath allegedly strangled the woman, causing her death.

Officials said he approached an advocate after the incident, who later informed police about the alleged crime on Monday.

Also Read: Two arrested for killing 24-year-old man in Loni to ‘avenge’ murder

 
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Home / Cities / Bengaluru / Instagram love turns tragic: 27-yr-old man strangles live-in partner to death in Bengaluru, arrested
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