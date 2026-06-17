Instagram love turns tragic: 27-yr-old man strangles live-in partner to death in Bengaluru, arrested

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman over an argument inside their rented accommodation in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the couple were at their home on Saturday when an argument broke out between them. (Representative file photo)

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Investigators identified the accused as Sharath, a native of Sakaleshapura. The woman, 20, was also from Sakaleshapura. Police said the two became acquainted through Instagram about a year ago. Soon after, they lived together in a rented house in Bengaluru for about 6 months.

According to police, the couple were at their home on Saturday when an argument broke out between them.

Investigators believe the dispute escalated, and Sharath allegedly strangled the woman, causing her death.

Officials said he approached an advocate after the incident, who later informed police about the alleged crime on Monday.

Also Read: Two arrested for killing 24-year-old man in Loni to ‘avenge’ murder

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{{^usCountry}} Sheshadripuram police inspector S Balakrishna said investigators had pieced together the sequence of events through preliminary inquiries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sheshadripuram police inspector S Balakrishna said investigators had pieced together the sequence of events through preliminary inquiries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The accused and the victim met on Instagram about a year ago and became close. They moved in together about six months ago. On Saturday night, both allegedly consumed liquor and got into a quarrel. During the argument, the accused strangled the woman. We received information after the accused sought legal help. Based on the information received, we detained and arrested him,” Mr. Balakrishna said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused and the victim met on Instagram about a year ago and became close. They moved in together about six months ago. On Saturday night, both allegedly consumed liquor and got into a quarrel. During the argument, the accused strangled the woman. We received information after the accused sought legal help. Based on the information received, we detained and arrested him,” Mr. Balakrishna said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A murder case has been registered, and the accused has been taken into custody. The body was sent to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A murder case has been registered, and the accused has been taken into custody. The body was sent to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the killing and are recording statements from relatives, neighbours and other potential witnesses, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the killing and are recording statements from relatives, neighbours and other potential witnesses, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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