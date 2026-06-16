Two arrested for killing 24-year-old man in Loni to ‘avenge’ murder

Ghaziabad: A 22-year-old man and his 20-year-old accomplice were arrested on Monday for the alleged murder of 24-year-old on June 10 to avenge a murder in Loni committed one-and-a-half-years ago, officials said. Officials said on the night of June 10, the two allegedly picked up a fight with the 20-year-old near their locality. (Representational image)

Officials said on the night of June 10, the two allegedly picked up a fight with the 20-year-old near their locality, Ashok Vihar, Loni, and stabbed him. He later died at a hospital.

“The police arrested the two. The prime suspect told police that the victim was allegedly involved in his brother’s murder in Loni and also went to jail with another person. But the victim in Monday’s crime got bail four months ago. Ever since, he has posting messages on social media about that murder and also his release to mock their family,” Siddharth Gautam, ACP (Loni) told HT.

“So, on June 10 night, the prime suspect and his aide picked a fight with the victim, and stabbed him four to five times. The victim’s family has lodged an FIR naming four people. But their involvement was not made out as they were found not present at the crime spot. The two suspects have been now arrested following manual information,” the ACP added.

An FIR for murder was registered at Loni police station under the BNS sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) on June 11.