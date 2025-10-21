34-year-old unemployed man jumps from third floor of Bengaluru mall, dies

A 34-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of GT Mall. The incident occurred in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sagar, an engineering dropout. He was unmarried and unemployed, police said.

According to family members, Sagar had psychological issues and was undergoing treatment.

Also read: Bengaluru air ‘satisfactory’ at 94 after Diwali, but rain alert may bring relief. Check IMD’s forecast

In a separate news, a 19-year-old college student died by suicide at her home in Bagalur, Northeast Bengaluru, on Friday.

The deceased, Sana Parveen, a second-year BBA student residing with three friends in Bidarahalli, reportedly took the extreme step after enduring alleged harassment from a senior, identified as Refaas, a native of Thrissur, Kerala, Deccan Herald reported.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the accused, who is currently absconding.

Also read: ‘Kissed several times, forced to undress’: Bengaluru doctor sexually harasses 21-year-old patient at clinic

According to her father, a civil contractor from Madikeri, Sana had confided in her family about the senior’s repeated harassment. He alleged that Refaas, who had graduated from the same college, allegedly tortured and blackmailed her.

The student had reportedly approached the college faculty with her complaints. The faculty, in turn, summoned Refaas and reportedly warned him to stay away from her. Despite the warning, he allegedly continued to harass and blackmail Sana.