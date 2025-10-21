Edit Profile
    34-year-old unemployed man jumps from third floor of Bengaluru mall, dies

    Published on: Oct 21, 2025 11:14 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The deceased has been identified as Sagar, an engineering dropout. (Pixabay - representational image)
    Man dies by suicide after jumping from third floor of mall in Bengaluru. 

    A 34-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of GT Mall. The incident occurred in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

    The deceased has been identified as Sagar, an engineering dropout. He was unmarried and unemployed, police said.

    According to family members, Sagar had psychological issues and was undergoing treatment.

    In a separate news, a 19-year-old college student died by suicide at her home in Bagalur, Northeast Bengaluru, on Friday.

    The deceased, Sana Parveen, a second-year BBA student residing with three friends in Bidarahalli, reportedly took the extreme step after enduring alleged harassment from a senior, identified as Refaas, a native of Thrissur, Kerala, Deccan Herald reported.

    Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the accused, who is currently absconding.

    According to her father, a civil contractor from Madikeri, Sana had confided in her family about the senior’s repeated harassment. He alleged that Refaas, who had graduated from the same college, allegedly tortured and blackmailed her.

    The student had reportedly approached the college faculty with her complaints. The faculty, in turn, summoned Refaas and reportedly warned him to stay away from her. Despite the warning, he allegedly continued to harass and blackmail Sana.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

