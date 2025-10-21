Bengaluru air ‘satisfactory’ at 94 after Diwali, but rain alert may bring relief. Check IMD’s forecast

A day after Diwali, Bengaluru recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 94, which falls under the satisfactory category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While the city’s air quality has worsened slightly compared to normal days, it remains better than many other metros.

The CPCB classifies air quality as follows: an AQI of 0–50 is considered good, 51–100 is satisfactory, 101–200 is moderate, 201–300 is poor, 301–400 is very poor, and 401–500 falls in the severe category.

Bengaluru weather on Tuesday The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert for Bengaluru on Tuesday. The maximum temperature will be at 30 degrees and minimum temperature will settle at 20 degrees.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for several areas of Karnataka including Bengaluru. The warning has been issued till October 24.

Weekly weather forecast October 21: Rainfall is expected to begin on Tuesday. The maximum temperature will be around 30 degrees, and the minimum will be 20 degrees. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city.

October 22: The yellow alert will continue on Wednesday as rainfall is expected to lash the city. Humidity levels are likely to decrease.

October 23 and 24: The weather department forecasts rainfall on Thursday and Friday as well. Waterlogging and traffic congestion are likely in several parts of the city.