35 MLAs from BJP-JDS are willing to join Congress, claims Karnataka minister MB Patil

Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader MB Patil made a sensational claim, hinting at a major political event in the southern state. He claimed that more than 20 MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party and almost 10 MLAs from the Janata Dal (Secular) are ready to join the Congress. His comments came after JDS top leader HD Kumaraswamy said that he is ready to lend the support to 19 MLAs if deputy CM DK Shivakumar wishes to be the chief minister of Karnataka. Karnataka Congress leader MB Patil. (File Photo)

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, MB Patil said, “The BJP-JDS have failed as an opposition and still couldn’t digest the defeat in assembly elections. More than 20 MLAs from the BJP and another 10 MLAs from the JDS are ready to join the Congress party. We could have a strength of 160-170 MLAs in the future.”

Clearing the air about poaching of Congress MLAs by the BJP, he said, “If the BJP tries to poach one MLA from the Congress, 25 MLAs from the BJP will join our party.”

Kumaraswamy’s remark had created a political stir in the state. He said, “If Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wants to be CM, he can count on the support of our 19 MLAs."

However, DK Shivakumar responded and said that he is not in a hurry to become the CM of Karnataka.

“Kumaraswamy’s comments are unwanted. I am in no hurry for any post and my aim is only to provide good governance to the people of Karnataka. I have not made any demands at our own high command,” he said.

