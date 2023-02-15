50% rebate offer on traffic fines in Karnataka to be extended for two more weeks

In good news for commuters, the Karnataka traffic police department may extend the 50 per cent rebate offer on all traffic violation fees for two more weeks, according to the executive chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), Justice B Veerappa.

The 50 per cent discount offer was implemented on February 2, to be valid only till February 11. The KSLSA has however requested the state government to extend the discount offer for two more weeks after a record 64,13,608 cases were settled in the Lok Adalat on Saturday, of which 52,11,424 were traffic challan cases from across Karnataka.

A fine amount of more than ₹152 crore was collected, news agency PTI reported Tuesday. Violators across the state owe the traffic police department around ₹530 crore penalty fees, of which ₹500 crore is due from state capital Bengaluru.

Bengaluru residents can pay their outstanding penalty fines at local traffic police stations and Bangalore One centres or go on the Bengaluru traffic police website: https://bangaloretrafficpolice.gov.in, whereas those outside of Bengaluru can visit Karnataka One centres or nearest police stations to pay their penalties.

Citizens will soon be able to pay fines through insurance firms as well, M A Saleem, the special commissioner for Bengaluru Traffic Police told Hindustan Times earlier this month.

