61.88% clear second year pre-university exams in Karnataka
A total of 61.88 per cent students, who appeared for the second year pre-university (2nd PUC) exams in Karnataka, have cleared them. The results were declared on Saturday, said State Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh.
Of the total 6,83,563 students who appeared for the exams, 4,22,966 have passed. The pass percentage is 0.08 per cent more than the last time.
Exams were held from April 22 to May 18.
“Despite facing COVID challenges, our students have performed better than expected...pass percentage is more in all streams compared to last time,” Nagesh said.
Of the 4,22,966 who passed, the highest number was from the science stream with 1,52,525 (72.53 per cent). While 1,59,409 (64.97 per cent) commerce students have passed, it is 1,11,032 (48.71%) in arts stream.
A total of 55.22 per cent of boys cleared the exams while 68.72 per cent were girls.
Rural students performed well this time with 62.18 per cent pass, while it is 61.78 in urban. Kannada and English medium students’ pass percentage is 51.38 and 69.99 respectively.
A total of 91,106 students passed with distinction (above 85 per cent), 2,14,115 got first class (60 to below 85 per cent), 68,444 second class (50 to below 60 per cent), and 49,301 third or pass class (below 50 per cent) Dakshina Kannada district tops with 88.02 per cent pass, Udupi 86.38 per cent, Vijayapura 77.14 per cent and Bengaluru South 76.24 per cent; Chitradurga saw the least with 49.31 per cent.
The Minister said 14,210 students got centum in mathematics; 52.84 per cent of students who appeared for exams from government colleges have passed.
In science, Simran Sesharao of the RV PU College in Bengaluru topped by securing 598 out of 600.
In commerce, four students- Bengaluru’s Manava Vinay of Jain PU College, Akash from St Claret PU College and Nilu Singh from BGS PU College, and Neha from SBGNS College, Chikkaballapur - scored 596.
While Swetha Bhimashankar Bairyakonda and Madiwalra Sahana from Indu PU College in Ballari topped the arts stream securing 594.
The Minister said supplementary exams would be held from August 1 the time-table for which would be announced in the days to come.

