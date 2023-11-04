The elderly man, who was caught on camera sexually harassing women inside a mall in Bengaluru, surrendered before the local court. The video of the man had sparked massive outrage on social media with netizens demanding his arrest. 61-year-old man who allegedly groped women in Bengaluru mall, surrenders: Report

Also Read - Elderly man gropes multiple women inside Bengaluru's Lulu mall; FIR registered



The accused has been identified as Ashwath Narayan, 61, a headmaster at Sri Virabhadra High School in Dasarahalli, The Indian Express reported.

After the video was posted an social media, Bengaluru police launched a probe and said that the accused fled the city. A senior police official on Thursday said, “We traced the residence of the accused in video and found that he fled the city. The man in the video was a headmaster who retired eight months ago. His house was locked, and we are tracing his location.” On the evening of the same day, the accused surrendered before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. The accused is said to be a resident of Basaveshwara Nagar.

In a video that is being circulated, the man deliberately moved towards the woman and tried to force himself on her, while surrounded by people inside the mall. He later moved aside from her, and the entire incident was recorded on camera and shared on Instagram.

On Monday, a mall employee reportedly filed a case at the Magadi police station and police booked him under various sections of IPC.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail