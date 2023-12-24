7 booked for bursting firecrackers in front of mosque in Karnataka, assaulting cops

Seven workers from the Hindu community were booked for bursting crackers in front of a mosque and assaulting police personnel during the Datta Maladhari procession in Chikkamagaluru district, police officers familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Despite clear directives from the police to refrain from using fireworks near the mosque, a group of activists reportedly attempted to burst crackers and engaged in a heated confrontation

The Datta Mala procession was organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Aldur town on Saturday to mark the Dattatreya Jayanthi celebrations. According to officials, the organisers were permitted to carry out the procession peacefully. However, on Saturday night, the Datta Maladharis, while taking out the procession, attempted to burst crackers in front of Jamia mosque.

Despite clear directives from the police to refrain from using fireworks near the mosque, a group of activists reportedly attempted to burst crackers and engaged in a heated confrontation. When officers attempted to maintain order, they allegedly faced an attack from the enraged group, leaving some with injuries. The escalating situation prompted the authorities to register an FIR against seven individuals on charges of attempted assault and obstructing police duty. The injured officials were admitted and discharged from the hospital.

It is reported that Union minister Shobha Karandlaje and former minister CT Ravi were also present in the procession.

“While taking out a peaceful procession in front of the mosque at around 8 pm, our personnel warned the activists not to burst any crackers,” Aldur circle inspector M Sathyanarayana said.

He said that despite the warning, a few workers proceeded to burst crackers. Our personnel, including Aldur sub-inspector Akshitha, tried to stop them, but they burst crackers by pushing away the police. We have registered a case against seven persons, namely Nagaraja, Sathish, Bannur Naveen, Tudukuru Manja, Prajwal, Manja Haandi, Sunil Haandi, and others under sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to deter duty), 353 (criminal force to deter a public servant to discharge his duty), and 149 (common object with unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He said deputy SP HM Shailendra, PSI Akshitha, and head constable JK Chandrappa sustained minor burn injuries while attempting to defuse crackers. He said no arrests have been made so far, and further investigation is underway.

The 10-day Datta Jayanthi celebrations in Dattha peetha Bababudangiri are being held from December 17 to 26. Thousands of devotees participate in the annual celebration. Anusuya Jayanti was held on December 24. A grand Shobha Yatra will be taken out in Chikkamagaluru city on December 25, and Dattapaduke darshan will be held on December 26”.