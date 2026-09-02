'Very confident they are alive': Official on workers trapped in Nepal's Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant

According to Amhsu Kiran Shahi, a board member of the Nepal Electricity Authority, 46 people are trapped in the tunnel. The official expressed confidence that they must be alive.

Devastating flash floods wreaked havoc through Nepal last week, claiming over 1,100 lives so far and leaving a trail of destruction. Amid the chaos in the nation, a Nepal electricity authority official reportedly expressed confidence on Wednesday, saying that the workers trapped in an underground chamber at the Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant may be found alive.

How are authorities working to rescue the trapped workers at the Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant?

How are authorities working to rescue the trapped workers at the Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant?

What conditions are believed to be inside the chambers where workers are trapped at the Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant?

What conditions are believed to be inside the chambers where workers are trapped at the Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant?

"In Rasuwagadhi, we think 46 people are trapped in a room-like structure in the tunnel," Shahi told Reuters.

The official noted that the trapped individuals have food and water.

"We are very confident that they must be alive after one week because ... they have food and water over there in the building," the official said.

Explaining the situation, Shahi emphasised, "This is the only project where it's possible to walk through the tunnel. The army tried doing that three days ago, but they didn't find the room."

“We are going in again,” he added.

Highlighting that the space is dry, the official added, "We are expecting (survivors) in there because we are told there is a dry space inside. We are trying to break into the tunnel now."

"We are using every technology available in Nepal right now, and we are taking help from the Indians, Chinese, Koreans. We have experts from Australia too."

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