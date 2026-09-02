'Very confident they are alive': Official on workers trapped in Nepal's Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant
According to a board member of the Nepal Electricity Authority, 46 people are trapped in the tunnel. The official expressed confidence that they must be alive.
Devastating flash floods wreaked havoc through Nepal last week, claiming over 1,100 lives so far and leaving a trail of destruction. Amid the chaos in the nation, a Nepal electricity authority official reportedly expressed confidence on Wednesday, saying that the workers trapped in an underground chamber at the Rasuwagadhi hydropower plant may be found alive.
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'Must be alive...' - What Nepal official said about trapped workers
According to Amhsu Kiran Shahi, a board member of the Nepal Electricity Authority, 46 people are trapped in the tunnel. The official expressed confidence that they must be alive.
Deep Dive
"In Rasuwagadhi, we think 46 people are trapped in a room-like structure in the tunnel," Shahi told Reuters.
The official noted that the trapped individuals have food and water.
"We are very confident that they must be alive after one week because ... they have food and water over there in the building," the official said.
Explaining the situation, Shahi emphasised, "This is the only project where it's possible to walk through the tunnel. The army tried doing that three days ago, but they didn't find the room."
“We are going in again,” he added.
Highlighting that the space is dry, the official added, "We are expecting (survivors) in there because we are told there is a dry space inside. We are trying to break into the tunnel now."
"We are using every technology available in Nepal right now, and we are taking help from the Indians, Chinese, Koreans. We have experts from Australia too."
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Rasuwagadhi Hydroelectric Project
Rasuwagadhi Hydroelectric Project is a 111-megawatt facility in Rasuwa district.
An estimated 46 workers remain trapped inside an underground chamber.
Raja Ram Basnet, Nepal's army spokesman, noted that rescue teams are searching for survivors believed to be trapped inside tunnels at other locations, where powerhouses have spaces for people to stay.
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Nepal flash floods: Death toll rises to 1,127
The disaster was triggered on August 26 by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border.
The death toll from the devastating flood in Nepal’s Bhotekoshi River has risen to 1,127, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing Nepal Police on Wednesday.
According to the police, search operations continue for 4,858 missing people. Authorities have rescued 6,541 people across the affected regions.
(with inputs from Reuters)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More