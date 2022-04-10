92-year-old man completes 5K run at Bengaluru marathon, BJP MP heaps praise: 'truly symbolises...'
- The 8th Edition of the Bengaluru Marathon was held on Sunday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
A 92-year-old man completed a 5km-run at Bengaluru Marathon, outpacing many along the way, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said on Sunday. Sharing the video on Twitter, the Lok Sabha member representing the Bangalore South constituency said that the nonagenarian, whom he referred to as Sri Dattatreya Ji, “truly symbolises the spirit of grit and determination of every Bengalurean."
In the video, Tejasvi Surya, who also heads the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, can be seen holding the hand of Dattatreya ji while they crossed the finish line.
“A true ambassador for fit Bengaluru!” wrote Surya.
The 8th Edition of the Bengaluru Marathon was held on Sunday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The event included three categories - a Marathon of 42.2km; a Half marathon of 21.09km; and a 5K for 5km race.
Tejasvi Surya recently triggered a controversy after a demonstration led by him against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on the recently released movie "The Kashmir Files" turned violent. Some of the protesters breached two barricades and reached outside Kejriwal's house where they created a ruckus and shouted slogans.
-
Bihar, Jharkhand pension issue likely to be raised in Eastern Zonal Council meet
The Eastern Zonal Council, comprising the states of Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand, will hold a meeting on April 26 in Kolkata where several inter-state issues will be discussed, people familiar with the matter said. The foremost issue on the agenda relating to Bihar is likely to be the state government's ongoing dispute with Jharkhand for the latter's alleged failure to make payment against pension liabilities for retired employees for the last three years.
-
Italian embassy staff robbed, 2 held
The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a 54-year-old counsellor working at the Italian Embassy of her handbag on the Barapullah flyover while she was on her way from her office in Chanakyapuri to her home in Noida in an autorickshaw on March 30. According to police officers, the suspects were already arrested and in custody, for their role in another robbery on March 31.
-
Temple vandalised in Jammu’s Sidhra, policemen deployed
Policemen were deployed in strength at a temple in Sidhra area on the outskirts of the Jammu city on Saturday morning following an incident of vandalisation. “Some unidentified elements vandalised idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, including those of local deities late on Friday. Some of the idols were broken into pieces. They also tried to break open the store room of the temple, but couldn't succeed,” said a senior police officer.
-
J&K witnessing golden period: L-G Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a golden period as 80 lakh tourists visited the Union Territory in the last few months, a record in the last 15 to 20 years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Saturday. He also highlighted several initiatives of the government to boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. The LG flagged off an event titled 'Athwas', a unique partnership between citizens and authorities for the rejuvenation of the Dal Lake.
-
Srinagar: Two arrested for killing their father, dumping body in Dal Lake
Two men were arrested for killing their father and dumping Khurshid Ahamd Tota, 62, a resident of Elahibagh Soura's body in Dal Lake, J&K Police said on Saturday. “The body was identified as of a resident of Elahibagh Soura, 62, Khurshid Ahamd Tota. After medical formalities, the body was handed over to the family. The preliminary medical report revealed marks on neck, which showed the victim was murdered,” a police spokesperson said. “Further investigation and arrests will follow,” the police spokesperson said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics