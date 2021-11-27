99 more test Covid positive at Dharwad medical college, Karnataka; tally reaches 281

As many as 99 more medical college students and faculty members were tested Covid-19 positive in Karnataka's Dharwad, taking the total number of affected medical students to 281 on Saturday, informed Dharwad District Collector Nitesh Patil.

"This tally may increase as 1,822 test results are awaited," said Patil.

He further said that out of 281 only six patients are mile symptomatic and others are non-symptomatic. All have been quarantined and treatment is given.

SDM College of Medical Sciences in Karnataka's Dharwad has reported 66 positive cases. After this, the district administration tested more people including students, staff and primary contacts of infected students, and 116 of them tested positive on Friday, taking the total number of infected students to 182.

The students had attended a function held on November 17 in the college campus.

Patients have not shown serious symptoms associated with the virus due to the fact they have all taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine. As a preventive measure, a holiday has been declared in educational institutions in a radius of 500 meters near the college till Sunday.

Nitesh Patel, the District Collector had earlier said, "We are doing RAT and RTPCR tests of around 3,000 people inside the campus. College administration has been directed to not allow any visitors inside the campus. Attendees will be not allowed inside the hospital where the patients are undergoing treatment."

Karnataka reported 402 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday. As per the state's health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. Karnataka has recorded 29,94,963 infections since the onset of the pandemic last year.

With 277 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 29,50,130. The death toll is 38,193. Of the six deaths reported on Friday, one each was reported in Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwada, Hassana, Kodagu and Raichuru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON