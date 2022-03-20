Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Acid attack on theatre artist in Bengaluru, 3 arrested
bengaluru news

Acid attack on theatre artist in Bengaluru, 3 arrested

A Bengaluru-based theatre artist, named Devi, was attacked brutally with acid on March 18, while she was sleeping on the verandah of her house.
A Bengaluru-based theatre artist, named Devi, was attacked brutally with acid on March 18, while she was sleeping on the verandah of her house.
A Bengaluru-based theatre artist, named Devi, was attacked brutally with acid on March 18, while she was sleeping on the verandah of her house.
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShayaree Chanda

On March 18 afternoon, when Devi was resting in her house, three men sneaked in and allegedly attacked her with acid. The incident took place in the Ganesha block of Nandini Layout, Bengaluru. Devi is a well-known theatre artist from Bengaluru.

Devi was lying down on the verandah when acid was poured on her, three times, allegedly by her colleagues from the theatre. The accused have been identified as Ramesh, Swati, and Yogesh. All three have been arrested by the police.

In the aftermath of the attack, the perpetrators claimed that she was attacked because the victim had destroyed Ramesh's life, after which his wife and children had left him. Ramesh had also reported the same pain to his girlfriend Swati, who then introduced him to Yogesh and hatched the plan. Ramesh procured acid from Yogesh with a sum of 10 thousand rupees. Later all three of them went to Devi's house to attack her.

Devi's face and internal organs have been badly damaged and she is currently battling for life at Victoria Hospital in the city. 

Devi, who had previously worked at BMTC, had left the job of BMTC Manager and started her career as a theatre actor.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out