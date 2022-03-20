Acid attack on theatre artist in Bengaluru, 3 arrested
On March 18 afternoon, when Devi was resting in her house, three men sneaked in and allegedly attacked her with acid. The incident took place in the Ganesha block of Nandini Layout, Bengaluru. Devi is a well-known theatre artist from Bengaluru.
Devi was lying down on the verandah when acid was poured on her, three times, allegedly by her colleagues from the theatre. The accused have been identified as Ramesh, Swati, and Yogesh. All three have been arrested by the police.
In the aftermath of the attack, the perpetrators claimed that she was attacked because the victim had destroyed Ramesh's life, after which his wife and children had left him. Ramesh had also reported the same pain to his girlfriend Swati, who then introduced him to Yogesh and hatched the plan. Ramesh procured acid from Yogesh with a sum of 10 thousand rupees. Later all three of them went to Devi's house to attack her.
Devi's face and internal organs have been badly damaged and she is currently battling for life at Victoria Hospital in the city.
Devi, who had previously worked at BMTC, had left the job of BMTC Manager and started her career as a theatre actor.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
