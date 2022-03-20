Acid attack on theatre artist in Bengaluru, 3 arrested

On March 18 afternoon, when Devi was resting in her house, three men sneaked in and allegedly attacked her with acid. The incident took place in the Ganesha block of Nandini Layout, Bengaluru. Devi is a well-known theatre artist from Bengaluru.

Devi was lying down on the verandah when acid was poured on her, three times, allegedly by her colleagues from the theatre. The accused have been identified as Ramesh, Swati, and Yogesh. All three have been arrested by the police.

In the aftermath of the attack, the perpetrators claimed that she was attacked because the victim had destroyed Ramesh's life, after which his wife and children had left him. Ramesh had also reported the same pain to his girlfriend Swati, who then introduced him to Yogesh and hatched the plan. Ramesh procured acid from Yogesh with a sum of 10 thousand rupees. Later all three of them went to Devi's house to attack her.

Devi's face and internal organs have been badly damaged and she is currently battling for life at Victoria Hospital in the city.

Devi, who had previously worked at BMTC, had left the job of BMTC Manager and started her career as a theatre actor.