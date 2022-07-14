Actor shot at, escapes unhurt in Belagavi

Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar,50, escaped unhurt when unidentified assailants shot at him thrice on Tuesday near his residence at Bailhongal in Belagavi district, police said on Wednesday. The assailants fled from the location after the attack, however, police said that they have identified one of the attackers.

Superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Patil said a relative of Bolannavar’s brother is involved in the incident. “The incident took place between 7.45 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday evening. Two bike-borne assailants opened fire on him from a distance while he was speaking to some friends near the Hanuman temple. They missed him and he escaped unhurt, according to some villagers,” he said.

“One of them (the attackers) is his younger brother’s relative. As per eyewitnesses, three to four rounds were fired. No one was injured. Manhunt has been launched to trace the accused,” Patil added.

Police teams investigating the case suspect a long-standing property dispute the reason behind the attack.