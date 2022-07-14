Actor shot at, escapes unhurt in Belagavi
Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar,50, escaped unhurt when unidentified assailants shot at him thrice on Tuesday near his residence at Bailhongal in Belagavi district, police said on Wednesday. The assailants fled from the location after the attack, however, police said that they have identified one of the attackers.
Superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Patil said a relative of Bolannavar’s brother is involved in the incident. “The incident took place between 7.45 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday evening. Two bike-borne assailants opened fire on him from a distance while he was speaking to some friends near the Hanuman temple. They missed him and he escaped unhurt, according to some villagers,” he said.
“One of them (the attackers) is his younger brother’s relative. As per eyewitnesses, three to four rounds were fired. No one was injured. Manhunt has been launched to trace the accused,” Patil added.
Police teams investigating the case suspect a long-standing property dispute the reason behind the attack.
Scrapbooking and other summer pleasures
Before scrapbooking became a verb, a subculture with its own norms, colour-coded pens, communities and hashtag, it was an object that my mother and grandmother owned. I spend most of my working time tapping away on the computer. I mean human ancestors. I am not here to turn back the time or be nostalgic. I enjoy apps, games, Instagram and my iphone as much as you. You could garden and feel the earth.
South Mumbai waterlogging, rains and coastal road suspected
The incessant rains coupled with Wednesday morning's high tide, led to waterlogging in South Mumbai areas, including Marine Drive, where monsoon waterlogging used to be a rare phenomenon. The road outside Taraporewala Aquarium and Islam Gymkhana were waterlogged at 10am, said former Bharatiya Janata Party corporator from the area, Harshita Narwekar. Civic officials stated that the reason Marine Drive areas were waterlogged, was Wednesday's high tide.
Gangster forcibly freed from police custody in Agra court
Agra An accused booked under the Gangster Act was forcibly freed from police custody on Wednesday afternoon when he was brought to the civil court here for hearing. The policeman with the accused was hit on the head with a brick by those who got the latter freed. The injured cop is admitted for treatment of injuries.
Amid bandh call, row over Idgah Maidan’s land ownership heats up
The Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet is in the eye of storm after newly floated outfit Chamarajpet Nagareekara Okkoota Vedike organised a protest and gave a bandh call, demanding celebration of Hindu festivals at the public ground. The day-long bandh call was given on Tuesday. Chamarajpet Nagareekara Okkoota Vedike also insisted that the ground be called Chamarajpet ground and not Idgah Maidan. Karnataka State Board of Auqaf argued that the land was a gazetted Wakf property.
Rise in hand, foot, mouth disease cases in city, schools wary
Mumbai: Paediatricians in the city are seeing an unusual rise in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in recent weeks. The rashes or blisters are typically seen on the hands, foot, forearm and mouth and that's how the disease gets its name. Dr Bakul Parekh, a paediatrician practising in Ghatkopar and member of Indian Academy of Paediatricians said he is now seeing as many as 5 patients of HFMD a day.
