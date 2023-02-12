Aero India 2023: Here are the important traffic diversions in Bengaluru

Ahead of the Aero India show in Bengaluru, the traffic police advised the commuters to avoid few routes in the city to escape traffic congestions. The traffic department also advised the passengers to start early to the airport for the next five days.

On Sunday, the commuters are advised to avoid HAL airport road, trinity circle and Rajbhavan road between 7pm and 9pm. In a statement, Bengaluru traffic police said, “In view of inauguration of Aero India 2023 the elevated road on Bellary Road from Esteem Mall will be closed for all types of vehicles between 8.00 am to 11.30 a.m. on 13.02.2023. Only vehicles with valid vehicle passes for Aero India Show are allowed. People going towards Yelahanka and adjoining areas may take the service road below the elevated road.”

Passengers who are travelling to Bengaluru airport are also advised to take alternative route to the airport from the Hennur junction. “People going to KIA may take alternate roads from Hennur Junction to reach International Airport,” added the advisory.

A total of 809 exhibitors will be participating in the biennial show, out of which 110 are foreign exhibitors and 699 are Indian exhibitors. The hotels across Bengaluru are said to be full as delegates, exhibitors and visitors across the globe are in the city to experience and participate in the aerial show.