Aero India 2025 to impact flight operations at Bengaluru airport from February 5-14: Report

Flight operations at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will face temporary disruptions between February 5 and February 14, coinciding with Aero India 2025, Asia’s premier military aviation event. Airspace restrictions will result in closures totaling 47 hours over the 10-day period.

The 15th edition of Aero India is scheduled to take place from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station. Preparations for the event, including rehearsals and the highly anticipated aerial displays, are the primary reasons for the airspace restrictions, as KIA is located near the venue, the report added.

As per a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) shared internally, airspace at KIA will be inaccessible during specific time slots on the following dates:

February 5-8: 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm

February 9: 9 am to 12 noon

February 10: 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm

February 11-12: 12 noon to 3 pm

February 13-14: 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of KIA, is expected to release an official statement with further details to assist travelers and airlines in adjusting their schedules. Passengers planning to travel during this period are advised to confirm their flight details in advance to avoid inconvenience.

More about Aero India

India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India will showcase the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, equipment and new-age avionics.

The event will include both air displays and static exhibitions of a large array of military platforms from the aerospace sector, the defence ministry said.

"With the broad theme 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities', the event will provide a platform for forging partnerships between foreign and Indian firms and the discovery of newer avenues in the global value chain to accelerate the indigenisation process," it said.

The five-day event will feature a 'Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' round-table and a large exhibition comprising India Pavilion and a trade fair of aerospace companies.

The first three days of the event will be business days, while February 13 and 14 have been set as public days to allow people to witness the show.

The India Pavilion will highlight the country's commitment to its Make-in-India initiative by showcasing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies ready for the global stage, the ministry said.

