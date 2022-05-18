After hijab row, Karnataka govt mandates uniforms for PU students
- The Department of Pre-University Education in Karnataka has made uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee compulsory for pre-university (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year.
Following the recent Karnataka High Court order after the 'hijab' controversy, the Department of Pre-University Education has made uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee compulsory for pre-university (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year.
It also states that in case no uniform is prescribed by the College Development Committee or management, students must wear a garment which will "maintain equality and unity, and which does not disturb public order".
This was stated in the admission guidelines for the 2022-23 academic year which cited the order pronounced by the High Court upholding the government order on uniforms. In the wake of the hijab row, the Karnataka government had in February issued an order mandating uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions for its students in schools and pre-university colleges across the state.
The Karnataka High Court on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by a group of Muslim students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms. The three-judge bench of the court consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi had further noted that the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction and constitutionally permissible, which the students cannot object to.
Karnataka has been the epicentre for religious controversy ever since the hijab ban row first started, after which the ban on Muslim traders at local fairs and annual festivals, the killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha by a Muslim gang in Shivamogga, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat's statements that ‘Saffron flag can replace the Tricolour,’ and demands for ban on madrasas and halal meat during Ugadi all added to tensions in the state.
PSPCL team attacked at Ferozepur village
Two junior engineers were among four staffers hospitalised after a group of locals attacked a team of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited at Shigaar Gaa village in Guru Har Sahai subdivision of Ferozepur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, when a PSPCL team went to the village to recover ₹2.7-lakh power dues from one Bakshish Singh, assistant executive engineer Ramesh Makkar stated in his police complaint.
IndiGo revises Hubbali-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hubbali flight timings. Details here
Frequent flyers between Bengaluru and Hubbali are in for good news - from June 1. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday announced on Twitter that budget airline IndiGo is revising timings of its flight between Hubbali and Bengaluru to a more convenient time for those commuting on business. Twitter users responded happily to Joshi tweet, with one person writing: "Thank You sir, will help a lot of flyers to connect."
‘Didn’t breach bail conditions’: Navneet, Ravi Rana rebut Mumbai Police in court
Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, legislator Ravi Rana have rebutted the Khar police complaint that accused the couple of breaching the bail conditions imposed by the Mumbai court that granted them bail, insisting that they had only spoken about their ordeal in custody and the municipal notice to inspect their house for alleged violations. It cited several statements made by the couple soon after they were released from prison.
TMC MLA questioned by CBI in connection with murder of BJP worker
A Trinamool Congress legislator Paresh Paul was questioned by sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation for around three hours on Wednesday in connection with the investigation of the murder of a Bharatiaya Janata Party worker on May 2, 2021, soon after the Trinamool Congress government returned to power in the state. Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker family members alleged that Sarkar was murdered on the orders of Paul. Paul, however, rubbished the allegations.
Fire breaks out in Rohini court
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a room adjacent to the judges' chamber on the second floor of the Rohini district and sessions court on Wednesday, with officials saying that nobody was injured and that the fire was doused in some hours. The North Delhi Lawyers' Association said that such incidents of fire in court premises are very frightening for petitioners, advocates and judges.
