Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / After SC/ST quota hike, reservation-related demands pile up in Karnataka

After SC/ST quota hike, reservation-related demands pile up in Karnataka

bengaluru news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 02:36 PM IST

There are reservation-related demands made by various communities -- the Panchamasali Lingayats, Kurubas, and the Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

With reservation-related demands from various communities intensifying following the state government's decision to increase quota for SCs and STs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said there are aspirations from all communities and appropriate decisions will be taken after due consideration.

There are reservation-related demands made by various communities -- the Panchamasali Lingayats want to come under Category 2A of backward classes (they are now under Category 3B), Kurubas, who are currently OBCs, have been pushing to be bracketed under ST, while the Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas are keen to be included in the central OBC list.

READ | Karnataka Cabinet okays hike in SC/ST quota, to issue govt order

"Naturally, everyone will have aspirations. We have taken up SC/ST communities first. We are working on giving legal protection regarding it (hike in SC/ST quota)," Bommai said in response to a question. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "On the matters (of reservation) related to backward classes, there is a permanent backward classes commission looking into it. There are experts too. Based on the recommendations made by the commission and taking exports' opinion into account, the government will take appropriate decisions from time to time."

The Karnataka Cabinet on October 8 accorded its formal approval to increase the quota for SCs and STs in the state. With this, the quota for SCs would go up from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for STs from 3 per cent to 7 per cent. Following this, the government would also initiate the process to have it included under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution by making a recommendation to the Centre.

READ | State govt’s decision on quota misleading: Siddaramaiah

The decision to hike SC/ST quota is being seen by some with a political prism, with Assembly elections due in about six months. The Bommai government was under tremendous pressure from SC/ST communities and lawmakers to hike the quota and also to implement the Justice H N Nagamohan Das commission’s report. Also, 'Valmiki Gurupeetha' seer Prasannananda Swami has been on a hunger strike demanding the ST quota hike.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka basavaraj bommai caste-based reservations politics bengaluru + 3 more
karnataka basavaraj bommai caste-based reservations politics bengaluru + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out