Airport Train Yatra : Call for air travellers to use MEMU trains in commutes
Travel time to Kempegowda International Airport - which is roughly a two-hour drive from the city - can be as little as 50 minutes, if travellers choose to go by the MEMU.
Citizen groups in Bengaluru have taken a newly launched MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train to the airport in order to encourage air passengers to opt for public transport while going to and from the airport. Travel time to Kempegowda International Airport - which is roughly a two-hour drive from the city - can be as little as 50 minutes, if travellers choose to go by the MEMU.
Around 170 citizens, including students, took the train to the airport from Cantonment railway station in Bengaluru on Saturday as part of Airport Train Yatra, a social campaign to encourage citizens to use train service to the airport. The citizen group, Namma Bengaluru took to social media and wrote “Today we had an #airporttrainyatra of @Namma_Bengaluru volunteers who took the suburban rail to the @BLRAirport. 170 citizens/students took the train from Blru Cantonment and back.(Sic)”
Many senior citizens and children in Bengaluru also participated in the train journey and urged people to take public transport while travelling to and from the airport.
The MEMU trains became operational in July and Indian Railways said these would run six days a week from different stations in the country. These are significantly cheaper for passengers as the Bengaluru airport express train fare is set at ₹30 - ₹35 per head. This compares to BMTC Vayu Vajra’s average fare of around ₹200 - ₹500 and cab fares through ride-hailing apps that can cost over ₹2,000 depending on the location in the city.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
