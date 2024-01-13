‘All low lives will be exposed, rejected by Hindus’: CT Ravi slams Cong for turning down Ram Mandir invite

After the Congress party decided to turn down the Ram Mandir inauguration invitation, Karnataka's senior BJP leader CT Ravi on Friday urged that those who had no role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement should keep their advice to themselves, adding that all these leaders who were hiding in the past will be exposed and rejected by Hindus. BJP leader CT Ravi. (ANI)

In a post on X, CT Ravi said, "Those who had no role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya should keep their advice to themselves. It will be better if they shut up and sit down. Enough is enough! The Ayodhya movement and the Ram Mandir are the result of the sacrifices of selfless Karyakartas of VHP, RSS, BJP and other Hindu organisations."

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Congress turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, calling it a 'BJP/RSS event". Senior Congress leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--' declined' the invitation to the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

Karnataka BJP leader further mentioned that the leaders who had no role to play in making Ram Mandir a reality have no moral right to lecture.

"All those clowns who sat in the comforts of their abodes while selfless Karyakartas struggled to make Ram Mandir a reality have no moral right to lecture today. Irrespective of whoever comes or not, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha will happen on 22nd January in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other invitees," CT Ravi said.

"All these low lives who were hiding in the past and are pontificating now will be exposed and rejected by Hindus," he added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the grand event is "clearly a Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh event."

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.