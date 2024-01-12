Karnataka CM backs Congress' stand to skip Ram temple event in Ayodhya; BJP slams move

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday defended the Congress high command’s decision not to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya saying the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre has turned a religious event into a political affair. Chief minister Siddaramaiah said the BJP has turned the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya into a political affair. (PTI)

Criticising the Congress’s decision, BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said that it would affect the ruling party in the state.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, “The decision of the party is our decision as well. We are not opposed to Sri Ramachandra, but they are politicising the issue, making Sri Ramachandra a political property. We are opposing this.”

The chief minister elaborated on the party’s position in a social media post in Kannada, saying their respect for Ramachandra and their opposition to politicising the Ram Mandir.

“Why are they going to Ayodhya? Does Sri Ramachandra not exist in this state? We are doing poojas here as well. We are not against Sri Ramachandra, we are all followers and worshippers. We have built Ram mandirs in our villages but they are making it political and we are opposing the politics,” the chief minister said.

Supporting the Congress leaders’ decision, he said that the event, which should be inclusive of all castes and communities, has been turned into a political programme by one party. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have the confidence to fight the polls on the basis of the achievements of his administration over the last 10 years. This is the reason why an incomplete Ram Mandir is being inaugurated in a hurry at the time of the national elections in order to create a Hindutva wave to hide the failures of the government.”

Siddaramaiah said that their opposition is not hinged on political calculations but a stand against the misuse of the Hindu religion for political purposes by the BJP and RSS. He urged the public to uphold the constitutional goal of fostering a peaceful society for all communities.

“We respect the Hindu religion followed by Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Kanakadasa, Narayana Guru, Kuvempu and many great people of the country but we oppose the misuse of the Hindu religion by the BJP and the RSS for political purposes in the name of a fake Hindutva,” he said.

“In the same manner as it is the religious duty of those believing in Sri Rama to worship him every day, it is also their duty to oppose and raise a voice against the misuse of Sri Rama for political purposes. No religion hates or rejects another religion,” the chief minister wrote. “My party and I are bound to the constitutional goal of making society a peaceful garden for all communities,” he added.

Several BJP leaders criticised CM Siddaramaiah, labelling Congress as “anti-Hindutva”. Yediyurappa alleged that the Congress’s decision was influenced by leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Siddaramaiah. He condemned the move, expressing regret and stating that it hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus.

“Despite the Congress being invited for the consecration of the Ram Mandir, they have decided not to go and this is regrettable. I condemn their stand. It is everyone’s hope that a Rama Rajya should be created and that the dreams of Rama should be realised, but this decision hurts the sentiments of crores of Hindus and is an unforgivable offence. They should specify why they will not attend,” Yediyurappa said.

“Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah have got together and are attempting to show disrespect for a good event. They will regret their decision. I condemn the move and I hope that Rama gives them some good sense and that they come to their senses,” he added.

Former minister CT Ravi pointed out historical instances where Congress leaders did not participate in similar events, questioning the present leadership’s decision not to go to Ayodhya. “Congress has always been against Hindutva… Somnath Temple was reconstructed by Sardar Vallabbhai Patel, Babu Rajendra Prasad, and KM Munshi. Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister during that time. He didn’t visit Somanth. So how can the present leadership of Congress go to Ayodhya?” Ravi said.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi accused the Congress of practising “appeasement politics”, suggesting that the rejection of the Ram temple consecration invitation was driven by the fear of losing minority votes.

“The Ram Temple invitation has been turned down for fear of losing minority votes. If Congress leaders worship Lord Ram, even they will get his blessings. People of the country are watching them. They were against the construction of Ram Temple. They spoke cheaply on Sanatana Dharma, such comments are only to appease Muslims,” Joshi said.